Families claim eviction illegal

Gabutu was home to them for 40 years, they claimed that the police were acting on an illegal court order to evict them from their property. They are calling on relevant authorities to help seek legal interpretation.

Community leader, Aaron Jomis said they never received any information from the NHC in regards to the eviction. They claim they were illegally removed because someone has manipulated the system to claim the land.

Court documents have highlighted that the Portion of land belonged to NHC and not Decision 2000 Ltd, a company owned by Professor John Nonggor.

He stated, “John Nonggor is an elite and knows the law very well and must not intimidate residents with the use of force by the Police.”

Jomis said the State Lease copy produced by Decision 2000 Ltd, was cancelled by the Registrar of Titles in 2012, on grounds of fraud and remains cancelled to this date according to searches conducted at the Rot's office on 23rd of June 2023 by our officers.

He said the Court Order of 20th August 2009 in WS No.1563 of 2009: Decision 2000 Ltd vs Udai Baidana & 290 Others is unenforceable as Decision 2000 Ltd currently does not possess a legal title of the State lease described as Section 81, Allotment 26, Gabutu, NCD.

Mr Jomis explained that there is a court proceeding on foot in the National Court with respect to the subject property by Decision 2000 Ltd in WS No. 210 of 2023: Decision 2000 Ltd v Ala Ame Registrar of Titles, NHC & the State.

In this matter, Decision 2000 Ltd is claiming for damages and losses suffered as a result of the cancellation of its title and for the State Lease to be issued to it forthwith, because it does not have a valid Title at the moment.

However, Professor John Nonggor told this newsroom that the NHC is relying on very old stuff and that the Supreme Court had reinstated the Lease that was cancelled.

He added that NHC and NHEL lease they got was ejected, therefore, NHC has no claim to the land.