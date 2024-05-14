MTSL denies K122m accusation

MTSL Co-Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Stephen in a press conference denied accusations and claimed that the Prime Minister was misinformed before issuing his statement on Monday attacking MTSL.

“The Prime Minister appears to have fallen victim to those behind orchestrated criminal attacks on Melanesian Trustee Services Limited over many years, people who will now joyfully watch as he faces the consequences of making false claims against us.

“We deny the accusations he has made in his press statement. MTSL has been attacked many times. We have defended ourselves in court and more importantly through our actions. The audited accounts of the Pacific Balanced Fund are completed up to 2022 and available on the internet.”

He said an interim audit was completed up to June 2023, before the current attacks occurred.

“Unlike others, we prove by our actions that we are trustworthy, that the Pacific Balanced Fund is accounted for with financial statements accepted by our auditors, the most reputable accounting firms in PNG.

“We have been attacked by people with self-interest who have peddled lies about us at the highest levels of government. We have been accused of theft and defended ourselves.

“Most recently we had ridiculously false misappropriation charges against us, based on complaints from the company now appointed by SECOM as interim trustee, dismissed by the committal court because no evidence was presented.

“We have had inquiries, investigations, and false allegations. Why would the PM need another inquiry when, if as he alleges, he believes we have committed crime he could refer the matter to the police?”

Mr Stephen claimed that the people attacking MTSL are following a game plan based on a strategy presented to the Board of MRDC in 2017.

“It involved what appeared to be deliberate criminal interference in the operations of a company.

“When we became aware of that strategy at that time we referred the matter to the police for investigation.

“When MRDC became aware of our complaint they sought an injunction to prevent the police and arms of government investigating them. When the court rejected their application, they appealed.”

“Why appeal if they had nothing to hide? Their appeal was finally rejected by the Supreme Court on March 28, 2024. And so SECOM and their associates continue their attacks without protection from criminal investigation. We are pursuing the matter in court,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Stephen stressed that now the Prime Minister, who surely has many other more pressing issues facing him, has made the mistake of publicly making false accusations against us and an attack on our integrity.

“He has publicly accused us of misappropriation. It is not true, and he should retract his statement and apologize.

On Monday, the Prime Minister released a statement announcing that preliminary investigations by the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea into the Pacific Balanced Fund's activities from 2010 to 2023, have revealed breaches of the law, resulting in substantial losses to the retirement savings of citizens.

He said the National Executive Council has established an inter-departmental task force, named Task Force Shield and is charged with conducting a thorough investigation of these breaches, bringing those responsible to justice without exemption.

“Those found guilty of misusing our people’s investments will face the full severity of our justice system,” affirmed Marape.

“The Task Force Shield's formation follows discoveries of mismanagement and illegal activities by the former Trustee and Fund Manager, Melanesian Trustee Services Ltd.

“Notably, allegations that this entity has misappropriated over K222 million from a total return of K296 million that rightfully belonged to the local unit holders from 2010 to 2022. Such injustices are intolerable and demand decisive action.”