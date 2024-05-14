WNB Joins Labour Mobility Program

Last week, Acting Assistant Director for the Unit, Noel Waiyat, and Training and Development Officer Lynna Joel visited Kimbe to interview 41 applicants for the program.

The delegates received a warm welcome at the Culture Centre, accompanied by Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani. During the event, Provincial Labour Mobility Coordinator John Ravu expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "We have been waiting for this day to happen.

“I’d like to convey my sincere appreciation to our Governor Sasindran Muthuvel for supporting and endorsing this program. It is one of our new programs for the administration and it has been a pretty difficult journey to this date. We also thank our Provincial Administrator for being with us, for pushing this through, endorsing our request and here we are today."

Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani highlighted the efforts of Governor Muthuvel in facilitating the province's participation in the program.

"Like Mr. Ravu said, we’ve been waiting for this particular event to happen so that it will pave the way for other processes in this journey that we are now going through. What normally happens is each province's governor must write to the Minister for Treasury to seek approval for that particular province to participate in the Labour Mobility Program. This program is administered through the Department of Treasury to send seasonal workers abroad. So that is the arrangement."

Training and Development Officer Lynna Joel emphasized the program's broad outreach and its benefits for local communities. "Our aim is to reach as far as possible throughout PNG so that everyone has the opportunity to work abroad and bring income for their family. This program is to help you support your family in the village and wherever you are."

The applicants who underwent interviews and medical checks will have their applications screened. Eligible candidates will be listed in a pool of workers, with their names sent to employers in Australia and New Zealand. These employers will select workers based on their needs in various sectors, including fruit picking, poultry, abattoirs, and aged care homes.