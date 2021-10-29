Eriku protest held at bay

A large crowd started gathering at Eriku by 8am but were not allowed to convene at the Eriku Oval due to police presence.

Shops closed their doors while classes were suspended as the crowd size started increasing around the Eriku busstop.

A large crowd soon started marching at around 11am but were held at bay at the St Mary's Primary School gate by Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, and his team.

The crowd were armed with placards saying: "My right, my choice" and "Say no to mandatory vaccination".

Chief superintendent Kunyanban urged everyone to abide by the law and take ownership of government services, especially the health facilities.

"If you damage the health centre, how will you get treatment if you get sick or are injured after this protest?"

He then gave a few members of the public an opportunity to voice their thoughts.

Most of them raised health-related questions on the COVID-19 vaccination, questioning why some fully vaccinated people still died of COVID-19.

Others raised concern that soon they will not be able to get a job or send their children to school unless they are vaccinated.

Chief superintendent Kunyanban stressed that PNG is a democratic country hence they have the constitutional right to choose whether to get vaccinated or not.

"I have not gotten the jab because our government says it's your choice," he replied.

The crowd then dispersed with no major incidents reported.