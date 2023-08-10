ENB Strategic Development Plan under review

The three-week review started on July 24th 2023 and will end this week.

The last 10-year plan 2011-2021 has expired therefore the Planning and Research Division is facilitating this exercise for all the sectors to come up with its new provincial SDP.

According to the Deputy Administrator Social Services Marakan Uvano this new review plan contains the strategies, the vision and mission of the province.

He said these programs strategies and projects from this plan are the vehicles that will help to drive the province to its destiny.

“The exercise we are conducting is to revise those programs in each sector plus if there are policies that needed to be done to help the province,” said Uvano.

“The officers are stationed in one place and all the sectors have been required to provide information so that we inform this plan in terms of the current status, what was done over the last term of this plan, where we are and where we need to go starting next year.”

Uvano said the plan will go through the normal vetting process and endorsement to ensure the plan becomes a policy.

They are hoping that by September, the document will be finalized for launching.

Research and planning Advisor Ludwick Ngori said the mid -term review 2018 to 2022 we also alignment to the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) III.