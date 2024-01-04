Dei people lack parliamentary voice

Late MP Pim passed on in September 2023 while waiting for the court decision.

Candidates who contested the 2022 election hope a decision can be finally handed down because of the numerous delays since February 2023.

“This is not normal for an election petition especially after a proper trial has been fully done. Now that the sitting MP has passed on, we need to know the outcome of the petition,” said Nikints Tiptip, a candidate in the 2022 Dei Open election.

He said the people of Dei have not had a proper voice in parliament for almost a year.

“This is justice denied for our people,” he said.

Incomplete projects such as solar lights, rural electrification and roads initiated by the late MP remain incomplete.

Mr Tiptip said the Dei District operating account recently came under investigations by the Ombudsman after reports of abuse.

He said without an elected MP in charge of the District Development Authority, abuse and misuse of public funds are a cause for concern, especially when an elected MP as Chairman, is absent.

The decision for the Election Petition was delayed to January 2nd, 2024. However, has again been moved to Monday 8th January, 2024.