Cops told to get back to basics

He said this year in a recent meeting held with commanders from different police stations within NCD and Central Province, when highlighting their goals for the first quarter of 2023.

“As the Divisional Commander, I want to achieve in the first quarter, getting the basics right. We must be accountable for our resources, manpower and actions. This means every police station commander and OICs will be held responsible for what goes wrong under their watch,” Wagambie Jr said.

He wants to see better investigations leading to arrests and convictions to be gained in Court. Wagambie Jr added that every crime is to be attended to and dealt with regardless of the status of an individual.

He commended NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Chief Inspector Silva Sika for bringing his teams together.

“He started a city-wide clean-up of unregulated betelnut markets. Our three NCD Zone Commanders have been given full autonomy to command operations within their policing Zones,” Wagambie Jr said.

Stating that there will be a shift of management style of operations to giving more authority to Zone Commanders. As they had seen as a success recently where the police response to crimes such as armed robbery and car theft was fast.

He thanked police station commanders, shift supervisors, and commanders for respective sector patrols who have worked hard in their operations.

Wagambie Jr further added that parades for police stations and sector patrol units will be held regularly so police officers continue to be reminded to uphold their code of ethics.