China Medical Team renew partnership

It signed a renewed Protocol for the extension of medical services to the people of Papua New Guinea.

The signing was initiated between the Chinese Ambassador to PNG Zeng Fanhua and Secretary for Health Dr. Osborne Liko. PMGH CEO Dr Paki Molumi witnessed the signing on Wednesday.

This year marks 20 years since the China Medical Team has been providing health care services to Papua New Guineans.

Ambassador Fanhua said in 2002 the Chinese government dispatched the first batch to PNG and over the years, 120 Chinese doctors from 12 medical teams have demonstrated their commitment and dedication.

“During this period, they have provided medical consultation and treatment to more than 160,000 patients and performed over 10,000 surgeries

“Additionally, they have trained around 9,500 local medical staff and introduced more than 230 new medical technologies,” said Ambassador Fanhua.

He said the renewal of the protocol will inject stronger impetus into the China- PNG medical cooperation paving the way for more extensive corporation in building a shared community of health.

Dr Molumi said the hospital provide specialist health care services but lack human resources. The expertise from the China Medical Team fill that gap.