Betelnut Market Closed

Police received report this morning that an innocent man from Chimbu was attacked by the same group of men who harassed and destroyed market structures yesterday. The Chimbu man is now nursing wounds in hospital.

Police from the public safety section and Sector Patrol 200 yesterday had ordered the market closed but this did not happen.

Police and community leaders in Gerehu agreed to close the betelnut market until those involved in the crime be handed over to the police, and the matter resolved properly.

According to police, the initial fight was between betelnut seller from Enga and another from Hela.

A man from Hela had owed an Engan some money.

When the two met at the market yesterday, the Engan took ten bags of betelnut from the Hela man to sell and make back his money.

A group of men from Tari were unhappy with that and took it upon themselves to start a fight and involved the innocent public by destroying property and harassing other people at the market.

Police intervened and stopped the fight, but two men from Tari were wounded.

Gerehu police are investigating the matter. All suspects involved are known.