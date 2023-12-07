Ambulance Education Donation

St John Ambulance PNG is actively embracing technology for educational purposes, aligning with the core values of both LiteHaus International and Niunet.

The computers will be utilized at the St John Ambulance Training Academy to facilitate interactive learning modules, host educational and clinical resources, and elevate the overall quality of training.

Niunet's CEO, David Valentine, expressed their pleasure in assisting St John Ambulance with this donation.

"Niunet PNG has been working closely with LiteHaus International on its Digital Infrastructure Program in the Pacific, and we are excited to extend our support to the St John Ambulance Training Academy. In the coming months, we look forward to collaborating on their digital learning platform requirements."

Dr. Arabella Koliwan, Director of Clinical Systems at St John, conveyed gratitude for the generous donation, emphasizing its direct impact on training ambulance officers and clinicians.

She highlighted the significance of the computers in supporting not only initial education programs but also continuous professional development.

"We acknowledge Niunet's commitment to bridging the technology gap and supporting education and healthcare. This donation marks the beginning of a sustained partnership between our organizations," said Dr. Koliwan.

The computers will play a crucial role in maintaining high standards of education and service delivery in prehospital care, benefiting the communities served by St John Ambulance PNG.