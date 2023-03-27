All services are for Central people too: Parkop

Governor Parkop made this pledge during a presentation of materials recently in Sorgeri for local business owners of camp sites and guest houses.

Deputy Central Governor Willie Vave suggested the need for a district office for Central Province, to which Governor Parkop expressed his willingness to partner with Iduhu to achieve this.

Governor Parkop also announced that funds have been allocated to build markets in the area, and it is up to Iduhu and his team to determine their location.

In addition, Governor Parkop proposed the creation of an industry to supply the city with mud bricks since the area has an abundance of red clay.

Governor Parkop highlighted that funds for Central Province have already been released. He even mentioned his plans to move an amendment in parliament to increase the Goods and Services Tax (GST) ratio for Central Province and Motu Koita from 5% to 10%, as a way of supporting the people.

All the services provided in the city, such as health, education, roads, and markets, are equally for the people of the capital city and Central Province.