GG prioritizes staff health

The initiative, part of a health drive led by the office, aims to combat the rising incidence of kidney disease, a leading cause of death in the country.

Prof. Mathias Sapuri of the PNGKF highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that approximately 1,250 new cases of kidney disease are diagnosed annually in PNG. He attributed poor diets, insufficient physical activity, and high-stress levels, which often lead to hypertension, as primary contributors to the disease.

Furthermore, he pointed out that untreated viral infections such as hepatitis, malaria, and dengue fever could also damage the kidneys.

To mitigate these risks, Prof. Sapuri advised the Governor General’s staff to adopt healthier lifestyles. He recommended regular exercise, healthy eating, stress management, and frequent blood tests to monitor kidney health, especially for those over 40 years of age.

The PNGKF, under the leadership of Chairman Sir Martin Poh, has made significant strides in providing affordable dialysis through the PNGKF Dialysis Centre, established in 2009.

The centre, equipped with 12 dialysis machines, offers comprehensive haemodialysis treatments and is part of a broader plan to expand such facilities nationwide.

Plans are also underway to introduce a kidney transplant centre in PNG, which would prevent patients from incurring the high costs and challenges of seeking treatment abroad.

The health checks at the Governor General's Office, supported by Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae and Lady Emeline Dadae, honorary ambassador of the PNGKF, have been well-received by the staff.

Acting Official Secretary Bill Toraso emphasized the importance of regular medical evaluations to maintain a healthy and effective workforce, reflecting the broader commitment of the Governor General's Office to enhance overall staff well-being.