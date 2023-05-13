All for Pomio district

This was the statement made by Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, after defecting to PANGU Pati from People’s National Congress (PNC) party.

After expressing his gratitude to PNC and former Prime Minister, Peter O’Neill, Kapavore said PNG would be celebrating 50 years of independence within three years, and Pomio needs to move with its development plans.

He also outlined that his move is to strengthen the presence of one of the oldest political parties, PANGU, in East New Britain Province.

Meantime, the local MP announced some infrastructural projects earmarked for this year under the Connect PNG Program. The 17-kilometre Nongia to Karong Road would be upgraded to connect the missing link; a 45-metre bailey bridge for the Kavlou River in the Melkoi LLG is planned with another similar bridge for Kilak River in the south coast of Sinivit LLG.

The Pomio MP said the national government is also assisting with two 100-metre bridges for Merai River in the Sinivit LLG and Melkoi River in the Melkoi LLG.

There is also support for road upgrading in the new Mamusi-Yana LLG.