All flights to Rabaul Suspended

This is following vandalism at Tokua airport yesterday where the terminal sustained significant damage.

PNG Air in a statement cited safety concerns as the primary reason for this indefinite suspension.

It confirmed that flights will remain suspended until PNG Air can ensure safe operations in the province.

“The decision was made in the interest of passenger safety and to address the challenging circumstances on the ground,” it stated.

Customers who have purchased tickets for inbound and outbound travel to Rabaul will be contacted by PNG Air's Call Centre team for further advisories.

The airline expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their understanding.