Agri program continues to deliver

By December 2022, the programme reports that they have supported farmers in Ambunti-Drekikier, Angoram, Maprik, Wewak, Wosera-Gawi.

These support included 1286 cocoa farmers with the distribution of 84,299 cocoa pod borer (CPB) tolerant seedlings whilst supporting 586 vanilla farmers with the distribution of 10,000 quality and healthy vanilla vines.

In addition, the programme supported 150 inland fishers with the distribution of 800 fingerlings and built the capacity of 104 fishers in aquaculture/inland fisheries.

The outcome of this support is the added efficiency and improved agri-food production practices, and the provision of quality agricultural inputs such a stools and equipment to farmers for an enhanced agri-food husbandry.

Meanwhile, in Telefomin, Aitape, Nuku, and Vanimo in West Sepik Province, the programme facilitated the strengthening of the capacity of public and private servants, and implementing partners to be inclusive of women and youth at institutional policy development and decision-making levels.

The training was conducted under the theme, ‘Institutional Gender and Youth Capacity Development’ and brought together 27 females and 48 males from provincial, district and LLG government offices and private sector counterparts as well as civil society organizations.

Furthermore, this raining was aimed at strengthening the advocacy capacity of the youth in the region for better involvement in policy discussions and decision-making at higher levels.