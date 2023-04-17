Adaptation plan required in Paris Agreement

The General Manger for Adaptation & Project Design, said during a media conference that there are two approaches to Climate Change; Mitigation and Adaptation.

Jacob Ekinye announced recently that a National Adaptation Plan was a requirement of a Paris Agreement Implementation Act, from the 2016 Paris Agreement.

“Much of what’s in this plan is on Climate Change Adaptation. Mitigation as you also know is about reducing emissions. And you have also heard about the global warming and the carbon trading. For us in this adaptation space, we are looking at Climate Resilience and reducing the level of vulnerability and enhancing adaptive capacities in our communities,” said Ekinye.

Ekinye said the NAP is a requirement under the Climate Change Management Act coming out of the Parish Monumental Agreement in Paris in 2016.

“We have article 7 which clearly articulates the idea behind the CC Adaptation which I had just kind of defined. Enhancing Adaptation and reducing vulnerability and increasing resilience. And 7-9 in particular talks about countries to come up with a national adaptation plan. So it is consistent with Paris Agreement is a requirement under our CCMA Act Vision 2050 Pillar 5 and all other overarching policy documents call for a National Climate Change Adaptation Plan for PNG,” Ekinye added.

The funding for the NAP comes from the readiness finance from the Global Green Climate Finance and the delivery partner is the UNDP.

“We were at the conception and we’re thinking about this and in the last two years we have actually come down to, come up with this national adaptation plan,” Ekinye said.