“Live By Police Code Of Conduct”

Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi told 155 graduating police reservists during the graduation held at the Correctional Services Training College in Bomana yesterday.

They were told to observe the police code of conduct and allow the Constitution to guide them as they commence as members of the reserve branch of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC).

Reserve Police Recruit Intake 1 of 2022 consisted of 14 females and 141 males. Of the 155 reservists, 11 were members of the Motu Koitabu Assembly, while the rest were directly engaged by the RPNGC.

Yamasombi said the new reservists will serve within the National Capital District and Central Command.

He said the primary function of the police force, under Section 197 of the PNG Constitution, is to preserve peace and good order in the country; and to maintain and enforce the law in an impartial and objective manner.

Yamasombi said while fulfilling this function the police must respect the constitutional rights of the citizens.

“As a police reservist you have all the powers and functions of the regular member of the constabulary. It is very important that you also know that this power must be exercised responsively, legally and with due regard for the rights of every citizen as guaranteed under the constitution,” Yamasombi said.

One hundred and fifty-seven people entered the reserve training program held at the Bomana Centre for Excellence on February 7, 2022. The training involved four squads: Squad one with 37 candidates, Squad two - 40 candidates, Squad three - 40 candidates and Squad four with 38 candidates. They underwent six weeks of intensive training that covered 52 modules or units.

The 155 reservists were part of the 250 recruited in the new reserve recruitment drive initiated last year by Police Commissioner, David Manning. The balance of those recruited but not trained would commence training on April 25.

Yamasombi said the reserve branch of the Constabulary is given life by the PNG Constitution and is also provided for, in the Police Act of 1998.

“It is an important branch of the RPNGC and is intended to beef up the numbers of the constabulary and assist in times when the numbers of the regular branch are stretched thin.”