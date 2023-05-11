Healthy eating campaign launched in Lae

Brand marketing coordinator, John Tamean, outlined that in today’s fast-paced world, we are often too busy to pay attention to what we eat.

“Unhealthy eating habits have become a norm, leading to a rise in chronic illnesses such as obesity and diabetes.

“The Healthy Eating campaign consists of engaging nutritional games like quizzes and puzzles, and making learning more fun and interactive for students.

“Zenag Chicken understands that education is key to fostering healthy habits, and they aim to make it enjoyable and engaging for students.

“The company also awarded Zenag eggs and merchandise during the campaign, motivating students to participate and learn more about healthy eating.”

Tamean said the campaign has been successful so far, with many schools expressing interest in participating.

“The company believes that by instilling healthy habits at a young age, students will be more likely to continue making good food choices throughout their lives.”