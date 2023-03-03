GBV rife in Menyamya: Citizen

Robin John, who was with the PNG Defence Force for 15 years, returned home after the death of his parents to settle, only to find himself struggling to help victims of gender-based violence.

He said he deals with at least three different cases in a day.

“When I’m there, everyone’s just coming and I feel so burdened and bogged down,” said John, who is from Kome Rural LLG.

“I came down to the provincial administration, trying to seek some assistance from them. They thought I was after money. I said no, all I want is some work done.”

John suggested the setting up of a Family Sexual Violence Unit at Menyamya, including a gender-based violence help desk.

“Preferably with a response unit as well,” he continued.

“And with Menyamya being so large, at least you should have an emergency response system in place in catchment areas. Maybe utilise the churches.”

He drew attention to the polygamous lifestyle of Menyamya’s men, saying unlike men in the Highlands region, who take care of each of their wives’ welfares; Menyamyans tend to abandon one woman and her children for the next.

Generally speaking, one Menyamya man can have up to five wives, with John saying the next generation of Menyamyans “are all going to be fatherless”.

“And when you have a generation that is completely unguided by a father or so then it’s not looking good for Menyamya.

“Even Parliamentarians and public servants are not taking any heed of this because it’s like a culture.

“I’ve been doing awareness campaigns up there and I tell them, when you look at a woman, she’s not just a mere human being.”

He said a woman is the lynchpin and strength of a household.

“The first question a child or father asks as they step through the door is ‘where is mom?’ That’s how important a mother is.

“That’s why they should be taking care of their mothers, they should be taking care of their wives.”

John has been meeting with non-government organisations and well-placed individuals, hoping to solicit support for his GBV campaign in Menyamya.