Donate blood freely

They also received from Sir Brian Bell Foundation, sports equipment for the school.

These gifts were presented by Director Medical Services Dr. Kone Sobi on the World Blood Donor day celebration hosted by Sir Brian Bell Centre for Blood Transfusion at Port Moresby General Hospital on Wednesday 14th June, 2023.

Deputy Student Affairs at Don Bosco Technical Secondary School Peter Ndrasal said donating blood freely is part of their responsibility as Bosconians fulfilling one of their identity in ‘serving others’.

He thanked the Sir BB Foundation and the Hospital for the recognition given to the school by way of a shield and the sports equipment that was presented to the school.

Meanwhile student donor and DBTS Vice Captain John Kawapuro quoted former US President in his call to the people; ‘ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country’ as a motto for them continuing to donate blood.

“So donating blood is a way that we can give back to our country and as a community and to change our country for the better and to save more lives in the little things we do,” Kawapuro said.



Other secondary schools who had donated high numbers of blood bags were the Port Moresby School of Excellence and the La Salle Technical Secondary school. In the Tertiary Category the top donors were: University of PNG, Pacific Adventist University, and International Training Institute.

Furthermore, there were generous NGOs like the Indian Tamil Sangun Association, the Filipino Association and the Seventh Day Adventist Church, whose members donate blood. While in the government departments category, Port Moresby General Hospital staff and others and the National Development Bank record high numbers of donors.

Chairman of Transfusion Centre, Dr. Carl Kingston also acknowledged the corporate partners who had donated high number of blood including Brian Bell Group, BSP Group and Puma Energies.