Isaiah Manoa – A Journey Of Musical Fusion

My passion for music grew deeply about 14 years ago. I joined my first band back in Alotau, and that was the start of my musical journey.

I entered myself into a national singing competition where I managed to make it all the way to the finals and this is where I learnt many things about music and singing.

During this competition, I learnt vocal training and the disciplines required into becoming and being a good musician and this helped the growth in my talent.

With everything that I learnt in my time in the competition, I took back home and did not stop. I wanted to hone my musical and vocal skills.

Back home I was in a group called the Fusion Milne Bay Production, and we would do contemporary music and contemporary art and dance theatre.

It was here that I got to experience even more as I was playing for a different audience. Tourists from all over the world would come to Alotau and I would entertain them.

One day, the CEO for Carnival Australia spotted me, and he gave me the opportunity for my first big break putting me on board the P&O Cruise Carnival where I did entertainment from Milne Bay to Brisbane, Australia. Then I would fly back home.

Unfortunately, this all came to a pause when COVID struck hard. Just when I thought everything was coming to an end, the auditions for Dubai opened up another door for me.

Music is everything to me. I draw inspiration from genres like Rock music mainly, and Reggae. I grew up listening to a lot of western Rock music until I found my passion in PNG contemporary music as well.

I am a huge fan of legends like Sanguma, Tribe of Jubal, Drum Drum and all the Tambaran culture greats.

I would say that I am influenced by rock, reggae and PNG contemporary music and when fused together, I created my own sound and style of music.

My fusion of rock and traditional music has inspired the creation of my single album that I will launch soon and I am excited to share it with PNG and the world.