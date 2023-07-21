Youth art illustrates changing times

Dedicated to empowering the youth of Port Moresby through artistic expression and personal growth, YAP 2023 promises to be a transformative experience like never before.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, MAT joins hands with the esteemed University of Goroka (I-JOG) for the seventh consecutive year, marking a remarkable milestone in the pursuit of artistic talent and community education. This dynamic partnership reinforces MAT's commitment to utilizing the arts as a powerful tool for education and awareness.

This year's central theme, "Metamorphosis: Embracing Changing Times," is a powerful call to action for young artists to explore the profound nature of change and embrace it as a catalyst for growth, adaptation, and innovation. The theme goes beyond artistic boundaries, inviting participants to delve into personal transformations, societal dynamics, cultural shifts, environmental transitions, reflections on history, and dreams of the future.

Kicking off on Monday, July 17th, YAP 2023 commenced with a captivating first week of theoretical workshops. Participants were immersed in a multitude of artistic activities and gained valuable insights from experienced mentors and student teachers, all guided by the esteemed Dr. Jane Awi of I-JOG. In a new initiative, CUFA conducted workshops on children's financial literacy, equipping students with essential life skills for a prosperous future.

The workshops fostered an interactive, collaborative, and inclusive environment, encouraging engaging discussions, brainstorming sessions, and group exercises. Under the guidance of skilled facilitators, students were inspired to integrate the theme "Metamorphosis: Embracing Changing Times" into their creative plays and performances.

As YAP 2023 enters Week 2, the excitement intensifies as more schools from Port Moresby converge at the theatre to partake in this transformative experience. The energy and passion of over 700 students from 15 secondary schools promises to be a remarkable sight.