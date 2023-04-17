Underrated Reggae Artist Gains Recognition

His songs are being played on airwaves in Europe and the United States of America. He has been described as the "most underrated reggae artist" by a music promoter in Europe.

Over the past six months, Anslom has been named Artist of the Year on Galaxy 107 FM radio in New Zealand, conducted interviews with radio stations in Europe and the USA, and performed at the International Indie Music Festival in Kerala, India.

Recently, Anslom has been nominated for seven International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) awards, which include International Male Vocalist of the Year, International Male Songwriter of the Year, and International Male Rising Star.

The ISSA is a platform that recognizes individual singer songwriters and musicians worldwide and is based in Atlanta, Georgia in the US. Anslom's record label, Big Records in the Ivory Coast, West Africa, submitted his music to the ISSA.

Anslom expressed his gratitude for being nominated for the seven awards and acknowledged the opportunities provided by his record label, Big Records, and management, Bassline PNG. He also urged his fans to vote for him in each nominated category to help him reach the top spot.

Fans can vote for Anslom on the ISSA website until April 30, 2023. They can also visit Anslom's Facebook page for the voting link. This is the first time Anslom has been nominated for an international award, and he hopes to bring the awards to Papua New Guinea.