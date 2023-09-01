Amazing Port Moresby Launches Grand 48th Independence Celebration

The event marked the commencement of the Independence Day celebrations for Papua New Guinea's capital city.

Distinguished attendees at the occasion included Justin Tkatchenko, Minister for State representing the Prime Minister; Timothy Masiu, Minister for Information and Communication Technology; Eric Mossman Uvovo, CEO of PNG Tourism Promotion Authority; Janet Haua, Director of Community and Social Services for the National Capital District Commission; Fazilah Bazari, Director of Amazing Port Moresby; along with representatives from various stakeholders, school children, and the media.

In his address, Governor Powes Parkop underscored the profound significance of this year's celebrations, emphasizing the innovation and uniqueness of the planned events that will elevate the festivities to unprecedented heights.

The chosen theme for this year's anniversary not only commemorates the 48 years of independence but also lays the foundation for the upcoming 50th Golden Jubilee in 2025.

Governor Parkop expressed, "Independence Day is our time to stand tall among nations, showcasing our distinct identity." He further highlighted the considerable resources invested in this national event and how it serves as a testament to the city's commitment to promoting unity and diversity on a national scale.

The goals for this year's celebration are threefold: celebrating the 48th year of independence, setting the stage for the monumental 50th anniversary in 2025, and presenting events of exceptional quality that can transform into attractive tourist destinations. The PNGTPA CEO echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the collective responsibility to build an incredible City of Port Moresby that appeals to tourists worldwide.

A notable collaboration between PNGTPA and NCDC was announced, aiming to promote and market Port Moresby as a tourist hotspot. Haua, speaking on behalf of the City Manager, viewed this year's festivities as a rehearsal for the grand 50th jubilee celebration in 2025. The preparations are already underway, with the city being adorned and all residents and businesses encouraged to participate actively.

Bazari took the stage to unveil the lineup of events planned from September 14th to 17th across ten different venues in the city. The diverse events will be strategically spread throughout the city, ensuring accessibility and wide participation. Minister Tkatchenko expressed his enthusiasm for the four-day celebration, congratulating Governor Parkop and his team for their efforts.