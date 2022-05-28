Uphold Peace, Order During Election

ENB provincial returning officer Joab Voivoi said as of close of nominations on Thursday May 26), people must take ownership of the 2022 general elections.

“Candidates, supporters and the general voting population must respect each other and work together so we can witness and orderly and peaceful election in the province, which has been witnessed in past elections,” he said.

Mr Voivoi reported that nominations in the province in the past week were orderly and peaceful.

The first two days was fully packed by candidates at the five nomination venues- Kerevat for Gazelle Open, Palmalmal for Pomio Open, Kokopo market for Kokopo Open and Vunapope for the Regional seat. The remaining days saw nomination slow down.

He noted that the number of candidates including women candidates have increased in this year’s general elections. All incumbent sitting MPs have re-contested their seats.

Seven women candidates are among 96 people that have confidently put their hands up to race for seats in the province.

They are:

Lanieth Aua (Independent), a retired teacher and Dulcie Kins (Independent) both contesting the ENB regional seat;

Theonilla Wat (Advance PNG Party), a retired health worker, Kathleen Kunai (Independent), former NGO rep in the ENB provincial assembly and Margaret Sowa (Independent), a women’s advocate all vying for the Gazelle Open seat;

Cathleen Baragu (PNG One Nation Party) and;

Jubilee Eremas both vying for the Kokopo Open seat.

Mr Voivoi said as nominations closed 4pm on Thursday May 26, Gazelle led with the highest number of candidates- 33, ENB Regional 23, Kokopo 22, Rabaul and Pomio 9 each. Total 95.

Pomio proceeded to conduct its draw of candidate numbers following the nomination of its last three candidates including former Pomio MP, Paul Tiensten.

Mr Voivoi said order of draw for Rabaul, Gazelle, Kokopo and ENB regional was conducted yesterday and box numbers have been issue to candidates.

Campaigning can now proceed.