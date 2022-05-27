Seven Female Contest New Ireland Seats

Seventeen candidates are contesting the Kavieng Open seat, 19 for Namatanai Open seat, while 14 for the New Ireland Regional Seat.

Rhodie Paut-Nawara, running as an Independent candidate will contest the New Ireland Regional Seat.

Ruthy Watlen, Marianne Millie, Lucy Siki Aiyia, Rubbie Kerepa are all running as Independent candidates for Kavieng Open.

In the Namatanai Electorate, candidates Getrude Salir and Grace Nakamai are also contesting as Independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the order of draws for the Provincial Seat took place this morning in Kavieng town facilitated by the Provincial Returning Officer, Benjamin Kliawi.