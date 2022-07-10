Security Forces Prepare SHP For Polling

PPC Yangen said the security forces are ready and prepared. He said the Quick Response Force on the ground comprises Police Mobile Squad and PNG Defence Force personnel and local police officers.

“We are waiting for the rollover teams to arrive from Enga Province to boost our manpower strength,” he said.

PPC Yangen said he has completed briefing and scheduled polling contingent with field commanders into the five electorates.

He said his field commanders are Police Station Commanders and Section Officers in Charge who will work with the rollover teams in providing security for the polling.

“We know the number of polling areas to be covered in each electorate so we will insert the security personnel into these polling areas. We are doing random roadblocks and making awareness to ensure no drunkards and disturbances occur during polling and into the counting and declaration periods,” PPC Yangen said.

He said all candidates are cooperating and promised that such incidents in the 2017 election will not be repeated. Adding that candidates have promised to take ownership and control their supporters.