RO Rescinds Decision

Today at the Gagidu Primary School, Joses said the Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, gave the order that her initial decision to only use the 2022 roll still stands.

“Ward 4 (Finschhafen Urban) won’t be an exception in this election,” she stated.

“I understand your concerns,” she told those present.

“Rol em i no gutpla. Mi wokmeri lo ileksen na mi tokim yupla. Na olsem aste mi tok, responsibility blo gutpla blo rol, em yumi olgeta gat asua.”

Joses said it is too late to make changes, hence the 2022 roll will be used across the five LLGs of Finschhafen.

Polling continues today at Finschhafen Urban, Yabim-Mape, Burum-Kuat and Kotte Rural, while Hube started today.

Polling will conclude on Monday, 18th July.