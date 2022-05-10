Public Servants Released For Election Duties

The Department of Personnel Management has issued circular No. 6 of 2022 for all National Departmental Heads, Provincial Administrators, Heads of other Public Authorities, and Public Servants to release their staff with full pay during the said period.

In another Circular No. 8 of 2022, DPM has approved the release of Public Servants from their duties to have the opportunity to cast their votes during the voting period commencing July 9 to July 22.

DPM Secretary, Taies Sansan said all Public Servants are encouraged to arrange to cast their votes in their own time.

She said where it has not been possible for them to vote in their own time, due to queuing or travel time, Agency Heads shall allow a reasonable period of absence with pay during the said period, where requested, to enable each public servant and employee to cast their votes.

“The Government anticipates your kind cooperation in providing sufficient encouragement to our citizens to participate in this important National event”.

Ms Sansan said that the instruction is particularly important in Highlands Provinces and most urban centres, where the Electoral Commission has arranged for two weeks of voting.

The Electoral Commission will submit names for public servants who will be taking part in conducting the elections and the dates they will be involved, which will vary from electorate to electorate.

These responsible officers will also be required to attend short one or two days training sessions in the period prior to the commencement of the election period.

Electoral Commission will also pay a fix allowance on top of their normal pay, in accordance with a scale of allowances approved by the Commission, for work that they complete.

M. Sansan said an officer whose services are essential to the running of an Agency’s operations will not be released, but an alternative officer would be provided to replace him or her.

The approval for the release of public servants follows a request from the Electoral Commissioner to DPM, under Section 16 of the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections, wherein the Public Service is required to release public servants to assist in the conduct of National General Elections.

All inquiries regarding clarification can be directed to the Acting Deputy Secretary for Policy Development & Reform, or his officers on; 327 6403, 327 6336, 327 6309, 327 6392, and 327 6373.