Paita Thanks People For Mandate

The PANGU Pati candidate polled 23, 504 votes, well over the absolute majority of 16, 121.

His win pushed up Pangu to nine (9) MPs and leading in 26 other seats.

Prime Minister James Marape picked up Paita in Finschhafen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 and flew to Wewak where PANGU and coalition partners are camping to form Government.

When addressing the media at a press conference in Wewak upon his arrival, Paita thanked Pangu for endorsing him to contest the Finschhafen seat for the second term and got re-elected for another term.

“Firstly I thank God for giving me the tenure to serve my people in Finschhafen. We all have our challenges in our districts and I am honoured to serve my people in what capacity I will hold to serve another five years. Secondly, Mr Paita thanked his people for voting him back to serve them for another term.

He also thanked the Government for supporting him with some of the projects that seen the massive number of voters from his district voting him back. Mr Paita said he will try his best to serve his people going forward and deliver what his people have mandated him to do.