Over 2000 Polling Officials For WHP

Provincial Election Manager, Philip Telape confirmed the number of officials to this newsroom yesterday afternoon.

“We are arranging polling materials this week as well as numbering the ballot boxes.”

Mr Telape said only polling vests will be worn by polling officials on polling days. He added that they are also preparing the counting venues and putting up tents as per the 11 LLGs.

“We going to count under LLGs but all to be centralized at the provincial headquarters in Hagen town, at our usual Kimininga Barracks,” he said.

Mr Telape further explained that straight after poll, they will start counting.

However, he said due to not much time they have, urged all supporters, candidates polling officials Returning Officers, security forces and all to work together and successfully conduct a free, fair and safe elections in the province.

He also clarified that training for Returning Officers and Assistant ROs are completed, while polling officials who have been recruited will be trained this week followed by two days of training for counting officials.