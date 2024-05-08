ENB provincial assembly convenes second meeting

This was their second meeting this year.

Nine (9) papers were brought in for deliberation, with eight (8) supported and one withdrawn for further clarification.

The papers tabled at the Provincial assembly included the;

• 2024 LLG elections;

• ENB tertiary scholarship scheme;

• 2024 National Census;

• Adoption and implementation of relevant national village courts revitalised policy and strategies that are applicable to ENBP;

• Proposed abolishment and establishment of new land mediation divisions and areas in ENBP;

• Establishment of a Special Purpose Authority (SPA) for ENBP;

• Recruitment and appointment of peace officers/police reservists; and

• Enhancement of the operations and administrations of the Provincial Land Dispute Committee.

The papers on the ‘Establishment of a special purpose authority (SPA) for ENB’ were withdrawn for further clarification.

ENB Provincial Member and Chairman of Finance in the ENB Provincial Assembly, Michael Marum, challenged members of the provincial assembly to be cautious in their dealings.

He said the government processes that are already in place are guides and all of them must stand together and fight for transparency.

“We began this year with the passing of the 2024 ENB Provincial Budget to the tune of K519,816185. Most of the programs and projects funded in this budget were derived from the ENB SDP 2023-2033,” he said.

Marum further challenged the provincial administration to rise up and improve in its implementation, accountability and reporting systems for the benefit of the people.

Gazelle MP and National Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, said while the development of vital services is progressing, the province also continues to face issues, especially with law and order.

“We are stealing from our own people, businesses and impeding progress in our own communities,” he said.

Meantime, Wong applauded the decision to recruit 168 police reservists who will work alongside police officers to maintain law and order in the communities.

“We continue to blame leaders for running our societies down. Our people have to understand that they are responsible for their own actions,” he said.

He further urged members of the provincial assembly to unite and advance the development agenda of the province.