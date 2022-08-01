Muthuvel declared, retains seat

Muthuvel was declared member-elect on Sunday 31 July, by Provincial Returning Officer Emily Kelton after he polled 47, 878 votes.

The absolute majority of votes was 46, 499.

Former Police Commissioner and People’s National Congress Party candidate, Gari Baki polled in second place with 45, 118 votes.

Muthuvel said he is extremely humbled by the decision of the people of West New Britain to give him the opportunity once again serve the province.

He further acknowledge fellow candidates for their contributions to running the election race.

“Thank you na God bless you all,” added Muthuvel.