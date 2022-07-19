Milne Bay counting progresses

Milne Bay Provincial Returning Officer Ivan Maraka said Milne Bay began its count with Kiriwina Good Enough starting on Saturday at the Alotau Catholic Diocese Hall.

The Regional and Esaala counting was conducted at Huhu Informal Market, Samarai Murua at Strang Hall, Cameron Secondary School on Sunday, while Alotau counting got underway at the Alice Wedega Basketball Court yesterday (Monday 18th July).

PRO Maraka said most of the Polling Teams and Ballot Boxes arrived and was secured at the Alotau Police Station ready for counting, except for Daga Local Level Government.

He added Daga LLG located in the hinterland of Alotau Open delayed polling for a week as polling teams worked around getting the ballot boxes transported by air. A helicopter was their only means of transportation.

They managed to airlift manpower and ballot poxes by helicopter to Agaun last week, and so polling began yesterday.

Maraka said the polling team will have to travel by foot to Raba Raba Station on the coast after polling is completed. From there they can be transported to Alotau.

The polling team were given the deadline of Friday 22nd July, to complete polling.

Meanwhile all security personnel engaged in polling throughout the maritime province have returned safely to Alotau to prepare for the next phase of counting.

Maraka anticipated a safe counting period.