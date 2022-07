He was declared with 20, 156 votes exceeding the absolute majority of 17, 920 after the 16th exclusion.

Progressive results after 16th Exclusion are as follows with PFP candidate Nixon Paiaki Volele eliminated with a remaining tally of 12,684 votes.

1. Francis Galia Maneke – PANGU - 20,156

2. Francis Marus - PNC - 15,681

Absolute Majority - 17, 920