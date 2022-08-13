LBS Retains Seat

Returning Officer Vincent Manukayasi made the declaration at the PILAG counting centre at 5: 30pm yesterday, 12 August after nearly three weeks of delay, due to heavy scrutiny from rival candidates contesting the seat.

Mr Samuel won by 23, 452 votes surpassing the absolute majority of 21, 149 votes.

Coming in second place was Joe Tonde with 18, 863 votes.

Mr Samuel who is an indigenous from the big Motaun village of Hanuabada, clearly collected majority of his votes from all Motu Koitabu villages in the Moresby North-West electorate.

The Motuan politician has also been in and out of Court in the past months after he was charged with the murder of his campaign coordinator in March 11, 2022.

He was elected in a by-election last year, following the passing of late Sir Mekere Morauta.

Samuel’s win now brings the total number of PANGU Pati MPs to 39.