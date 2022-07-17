Kavieng LLGs set for quality checks

Konoagil have completed their quality checks.
Kavieng Urban Box 1-20 – total of 20 boxes
Lavongai LLG Box 21-37 – total of 17 boxes
Murat LLG Box 38-39 – total of 2 boxes
Tikana LLG Box 40-54 – total of 15 boxes
Konoagil LLG Box 55-60 – total of 6 boxes
Matalai LLG Box 61-63 – total of 3 boxes
Namatanai LLG Box 64-70 – total of 7 boxes
Nimamar LLG Box 71-75 – total of 5 boxes
Sentral Niu Ailan LLG Box 76-89 – total of 14 boxes
Tanir LLG Box 90-95 – total of 5 boxes
57 out of 95 boxes have been completed so far.
The boxes are from KULLG (20), Lavongai (17), Konoagil (6) and Sentral Niu Ailan (14).
PPC Felix Nebanat said this leaves 38 more boxes to go for Regional.
“Count for Nimamar has just begun while Tikana is on count 6,” he stated.
Meanwhile, for Kavieng Open electorate:
KULLG
Box 1-20 – total of 20 boxes now on Count 18; two more to go
Lavongai LLG
Box 21-37 – total of 17 boxes, now on Count 11; six more boxes to go
Murat LLG
Box 38-39 – total of two boxes not counted yet
Tikana LLG
Box 40-54 – total of 15 boxes, now on Count 6; eight more boxes to go
Overall, 35 boxes from KULLG, Lavongai LLG and Tikana LLG have been counted out of a total of 54 boxes.
In all for Kavieng Open electorate, there are 19 more boxes to go.