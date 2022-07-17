Kavieng LLGs set for quality checks

Konoagil have completed their quality checks.

Kavieng Urban Box 1-20 – total of 20 boxes

Lavongai LLG Box 21-37 – total of 17 boxes

Murat LLG Box 38-39 – total of 2 boxes

Tikana LLG Box 40-54 – total of 15 boxes

Konoagil LLG Box 55-60 – total of 6 boxes

Matalai LLG Box 61-63 – total of 3 boxes

Namatanai LLG Box 64-70 – total of 7 boxes

Nimamar LLG Box 71-75 – total of 5 boxes

Sentral Niu Ailan LLG Box 76-89 – total of 14 boxes

Tanir LLG Box 90-95 – total of 5 boxes

57 out of 95 boxes have been completed so far.

The boxes are from KULLG (20), Lavongai (17), Konoagil (6) and Sentral Niu Ailan (14).

PPC Felix Nebanat said this leaves 38 more boxes to go for Regional.

“Count for Nimamar has just begun while Tikana is on count 6,” he stated.

Meanwhile, for Kavieng Open electorate:

KULLG

Box 1-20 – total of 20 boxes now on Count 18; two more to go

Lavongai LLG

Box 21-37 – total of 17 boxes, now on Count 11; six more boxes to go

Murat LLG

Box 38-39 – total of two boxes not counted yet

Tikana LLG

Box 40-54 – total of 15 boxes, now on Count 6; eight more boxes to go

Overall, 35 boxes from KULLG, Lavongai LLG and Tikana LLG have been counted out of a total of 54 boxes.

In all for Kavieng Open electorate, there are 19 more boxes to go.