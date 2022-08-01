Isoaimo declared for Kairuku Open

Kairuku is the first Open electorate in Central Province to declare a member-elect for the 11th Parliament.

Isoaimo was declared by the Returning Officer for Kairuku Open, Henry Oa at the counting venue at Murray Barracks. Oa said Isoaimo won by 10,594, passing the absolute majority of 9,860 votes. Oa then invited Isoaimo to sign the writ.

“Today at my declaration I am the first member for Kairuku open seat, the journey to splitting Kairuku and Hiri Electorate took us well over 8 years,” said Isoaimo.

Election Manager for Central Province, Peter Malaifeope, on behalf of the electoral commissioner and the government was present for the event including Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba.

Malaifeope said, “Today as our provincial administrator has eluded let us leave politics aside, let us put politics behind us. Go back to our district, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ll need collective effort to ensure this new electorate is up and running for the betterment of everyone.”

Finishing second to Isoaimo was People’s National Congress Party candidate and former Kairuku-Hiri MP Paru Aihi, with 9,124 votes.