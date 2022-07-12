Iguan Leads After Count One

Box one, from ward 1, Leron-Wantoat, concluded with incumbent MP, Koni Iguan, starting out in front with 521 votes.

Iguan, who is a United Labour Party candidate, is followed by Gengewe Gangik on 247 votes, Maxwell Chiru with 31, Paul Ezekiel with 8 votes and Tom Francis with 5 votes.

Results for count 1 for regional are:

Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 332

Luther Wenge (People’s Labour Party) – 155

Kelly Naru (PNC) – 93

Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 85

Jennifer Baing (People’s Movement for Change) – 38

There are 24 ballot boxes for the district; 12 boxes are for Open and 12 for Morobe regional.

The boxes were from the three Local Level Government areas of Wantoat-Leron, Umi-Atzera and Onga-Waffa Rural.

Wantoat-Leron LLG just completed counting box one while counting in the other LLGs is still underway.