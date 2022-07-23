Gulf Counting Deferred

The last minute rush causing the delay has frustrated candidates, supporters and the Gulf community.

In an earlier meeting with the provincial electoral officers, candidates raised concern on the slow progress of counting preps and called for a speed up before the return of writs on 29th July.

According to sources from the provincial government, most counting venues are undergoing preparation since yesterday and works continue today and tomorrow.

The Gulf electoral office has given assurance that counting will commence on Monday without any further delay.

The office confirmed that polling in all parts of the province have been completed with the last ballot boxes from Turama in Kikori district arriving in Kerema yesterday.