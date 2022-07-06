Frustrated Voters Storm Kerema EC Office

Presiding officer for Kerema Urban, Jerry Hape suspended polling for wards 3, 4 and 5 today and told the voters to go check out their names at the Electoral Office.

Provincial Electoral Manager, Poevare Tore made an announcement to the Kerema public this morning to check the Electoral Roll before they argue with the polling team.

Tore said, “We had officers sent around to register your household four months ago and it shouldn't be a problem to raise during the polling period.”

However, Mr Hape said polling for the three wards will continue tomorrow and voters with their names on the roll will vote without any more suspensions.

Meanwhile, polling was held today for wards 1, 7 and 8 of Kerema Urban. Central Kerema, Malalaua, Lese and the rest of East Kerema LLG, Kaintiba District and Kikori District to commence polling today.