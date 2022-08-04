Exclusions Progressing For Gulf Seats

Counting for Kerema Open sees PANGU Pati candidate, Thomas Opa, take a commanding lead with 8,000 votes ahead of second candidate, Nickson Laime Niki.
After Exclusion 40 and Distribution of Preferences, the top 5 candidates are:
1. Thomas Opa (Pangu) 14,518
2. Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) 6,250
3. Nelson Aila (PP) 4,616
4. Sieman S Farapo (PNGP) 3,735
5. Angellus O Koraino (PNC) 3,427
6. Marcellus Tiomdi (APP) 3,374
7. Wilson Andayu (URP) 3,106
8. Roland Alo Kapo (LP) 2,897
9. Issac M Panaguyo (Ind) 2,733
10. James J Morova (PPP) 2,614
Absolute Majority: 23,636
Exhausted Ballot Papers: 4,158
Total: 42,270
40th Exclusion: Teretere Terry Maraka (Ind) 2,424
For Kikori Open, Exclusion 37 is in progress with candidate and former Kikori MP, Mark Maipakai, bowing out of the race.
After exclusion 36, the progressive tally is:
1. Soroi Eoe (PANGU Pati) 9415
2. Lester Sauka (URP) 6979