Exclusions Progressing For Gulf Seats

Counting for Kerema Open sees PANGU Pati candidate, Thomas Opa, take a commanding lead with 8,000 votes ahead of second candidate, Nickson Laime Niki.

After Exclusion 40 and Distribution of Preferences, the top 5 candidates are:

1. Thomas Opa (Pangu) 14,518

2. Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) 6,250

3. Nelson Aila (PP) 4,616

4. Sieman S Farapo (PNGP) 3,735

5. Angellus O Koraino (PNC) 3,427

6. Marcellus Tiomdi (APP) 3,374

7. Wilson Andayu (URP) 3,106

8. Roland Alo Kapo (LP) 2,897

9. Issac M Panaguyo (Ind) 2,733

10. James J Morova (PPP) 2,614

Absolute Majority: 23,636

Exhausted Ballot Papers: 4,158

Total: 42,270

40th Exclusion: Teretere Terry Maraka (Ind) 2,424

For Kikori Open, Exclusion 37 is in progress with candidate and former Kikori MP, Mark Maipakai, bowing out of the race.

After exclusion 36, the progressive tally is:

1. Soroi Eoe (PANGU Pati) 9415

2. Lester Sauka (URP) 6979