Counting For Central Delayed

According to Kairuku counting officer, Margaret Ani, said that they have been waiting since Monday regarding allowances and training, which she said was rushed when finally held yesterday.

“We came on Monday, it’s a week in the city, and our main problem is accommodation and money. We cannot survive without money in the city,” she said.

Ani said most of the officials have been sleeping outside Murray Barracks gates in their vehicles or under the tents and some are at their relative’s house.

She shared that a counting officials training held yesterday was rushed due to time factor.

“We did a mock counting with the Returning Officer and Assistant ROs but some POs were not satisfied so they wanted to run the training again today before counting starts.

“We are still demanding allowance to be paid because of accommodation problems. Our safety is not guaranteed and if we sleep outside, we can be harassed.

Meantime, counting for provincial, Rigo, Abau, Kairuku and Hiri-Koiari seats are yet to start with no definite time set for counting.

Election Manager, Peter Malaifeope said, “Counting is not yet due to delay in transporting of ballot boxes from the districts especially from Hiri-Koiari and Kwikila (Rigo), from isolated areas.”

He is hoping that counting should take place on the weekend.