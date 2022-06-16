AFP Election Support To PNG

The 3000 pieces of Security Protective Equipment, which includes protective vests, helmets and body armor will be distributed to police personnel around the country as soon as the weekend.

Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp during the signing of the gifting ceremony today said the assistance comes as part of the Australia-PNG Policing partnership.

“We are keen to assist the Royal PNG Constabulary take on its role to assist the PNG Defense Force in ensuring a safe election,” he added.

Police Commissioner David Manning said the assistance comes after a request from the RPNG to the Australian High Commission.

“We recognize earlier on as part of our preparation and from past election is the high level security threat in certain parts of our community which we are mindful of.

“Our role is to ensure a safe election but this comes with risks. With the gifting of the security PPE it will go a long way in our operation during this election”, he added.

The Australian Government has also assisted the PNG Electoral Commission with the printing of the ballot papers in Australia including two aircrafts to support the transportation of election materials prior to polling and the deployment of 130 Australian Defense Force Personnel to support security operations.