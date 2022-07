Leading the race is sitting m ember for Abau District, Puka Temu (ODP) collecting 1,030, second was Stanley Miles (NA) with 525, and coming third is Kilroy Koirobete Genia (ULP) with 370 votes.

Fourth place is Darius Fuxton Wa’au (PLP) with 325 and fifth is Honda Gila with 277 polling.

After the last few boxes, quality check follows and the elimination.