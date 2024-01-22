Water tanks for Madang school

Holy Spirit Primary in Ward 3 of Madang district, will now be able to store water for use, after receiving two new 9500L water tanks.

The water tanks were purchased by the Office of the Madang Town Mayor recently. Town mayor Peter Yalsy Masia donated the tanks after the school faced water disruptions in 2023 affecting the learning of the students.

Holy Spirit Primary School headmaster Arigini thanked Mr Masia and highlighted how water disruptions affected classes in 2023.

Mr. Arigini also mentioned that HSPS is the biggest feeder school for Tusbab Secondary and should become a secondary school in the future.

Holy Spirit Primary School will now have enough backup water supply to avoid disruption to normal classes during water outages. Another partner who also supported this project is World Vision.

The Town Mayor and his Ward 3 Councilor Desmond Mapai pledge to support the school with more projects in the year 2024.

“Under my community engagement programs, my office has supported sports, youths, women, churches, and schools for the betterment of the community and its citizens,” said Masia.