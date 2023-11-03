Police address homebrew issues in Hanuabada

The joint effort between police units in NCD, the Motu Koita Police Reservist Unit and leaders of Hanuabada, ends today.

The purpose of the awareness is to inform the general public and the people of Hanuabada that an enforcement team will be effecting arrest on anyone involved in the production and sale of the illicit spirit.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, said police service to Hanuabada was cut off since 2014 following the shooting death of two local men. Sika said with that case now resolved, policing into the big village is necessary.

“All residents of Hanuabada and surrounding villages should know that they are part of Papua New Guinea and that the laws of this country shall apply equally to them for their protection or shall apply to them when they violate,” Sika said.

Sika said the population is growing and law and order issues are increasing. It requires police attention.

“What happened in the past has been resolved and should not hinder police operations in the village,” he said

Sika added that one of the main contributing factors to law-and-order issues in the village is the consumption of home-brew.

This Saturday, hombrew appliances will be handed over to police. Metsupt Sika will be in Hanuabada to witness this.