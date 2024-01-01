 

Nawaeb sets focus for 2024

14:50, January 1, 2024
Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, has welcomed the New Year with open arms, saying the district, in Morobe Province, is looking ahead to achieving its goals.

He then outlined the district’s achievements in 2023:

  1. Launching of the Nawaeb District 5 Year Development Plan, aligned with the Medium Term Development Plan IV;
  2. Presented the district’s development report covering his first 6 month to Parliament
  3. Labuta Coastal Highway feasibility study & scoping
  4. Rural electrification program scope for Erap Junction to Boana Station
  5. Labuta coastal fisheries marine park feasibility
  6. Infrastructure projects for Nawaeb Secondary School
  7. Tourism development plan and scoping
  8. Opened Bumayong Police Station and SME Centre
  9. Launched multiple SME start up programs for mothers of Nawaeb District
  10. Supported all rural health centres with medicines and personal protective equipment
  11. Upgraded more feeder roads and worked on new feeder roads
  12. Community water projects
  13. New bridge designs and work progress of Labuta LLG main rivers
  14. Conducted detailed model terrain survey of rural roads ( Nawaeb District Technical Team & Provincial Works Division)
  15. Supported several education infrastructure projects – teachers’ houses and classrooms
  16. Solar lights rollout in rural areas of Nawaeb
  17. Conducted survey for navigational lighting systems
  18. Youth programs & trainings

 

These, he said will be continued in the coming year with more emphasis on rural impact projects, such as rural road construction and new Nawaeb district administration building.

“Thank you to the Marape-Rosso Government for the funding support in 2022 and 2023,” Pelgen stated.

“We look forward to implementing several Government programs such as Connect PNG and cocoa and coffee support programs.

“Our approach is from village level up for the people to see service delivery right at their doorsteps.”

