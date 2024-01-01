Nawaeb sets focus for 2024

He then outlined the district’s achievements in 2023:

Launching of the Nawaeb District 5 Year Development Plan, aligned with the Medium Term Development Plan IV; Presented the district’s development report covering his first 6 month to Parliament Labuta Coastal Highway feasibility study & scoping Rural electrification program scope for Erap Junction to Boana Station Labuta coastal fisheries marine park feasibility Infrastructure projects for Nawaeb Secondary School Tourism development plan and scoping Opened Bumayong Police Station and SME Centre Launched multiple SME start up programs for mothers of Nawaeb District Supported all rural health centres with medicines and personal protective equipment Upgraded more feeder roads and worked on new feeder roads Community water projects New bridge designs and work progress of Labuta LLG main rivers Conducted detailed model terrain survey of rural roads ( Nawaeb District Technical Team & Provincial Works Division) Supported several education infrastructure projects – teachers’ houses and classrooms Solar lights rollout in rural areas of Nawaeb Conducted survey for navigational lighting systems Youth programs & trainings

These, he said will be continued in the coming year with more emphasis on rural impact projects, such as rural road construction and new Nawaeb district administration building.

“Thank you to the Marape-Rosso Government for the funding support in 2022 and 2023,” Pelgen stated.

“We look forward to implementing several Government programs such as Connect PNG and cocoa and coffee support programs.

“Our approach is from village level up for the people to see service delivery right at their doorsteps.”