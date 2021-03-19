Misima water system upgrade

Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture and Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, says funding was secured in December 2020 to purchase the pipes, which will supply water to the township.

“Last year December I managed to provide funding and send some of our officers to Alotau to purchase all the water piping system for the upgrading of our two dams that provide fresh water to the township of Bwagoia and surrounding villages,” stated the Minister.

“So we have already purchased those piping systems. And the contractor with his boys are now currently working on improving the water supply system.

“We are targeting Misima Secondary School as our primary recipient of this program.

“So currently they are pulling pipes from the dam to the Misima Secondary School reservoir tanks. Hopefully by mid of this month, Misima High School will have a 24-hour fresh water supply at the school grounds.”

The rest of the township and surrounding village will also benefit from the upgraded water system.

“We will also connect the town supply to that water supply system, so we will all together have a 24-hour supply of fresh water in the town area. And at the same time we will connect to other surrounding villages next to the town who have fresh water too.

“Water has been a long-standing issue for far too long. And when I came into the office, I said we will lay to rest that challenge. We will now get rid of it,” said the Minister.