Local Assists Health Centre

Since it was established, Det Health Centre has not had an upgrade to its medical services until recently. The Health centre serves more than 20,000 people in Poroma and neighbouring villages in Nipa, Southern Highlands Province.

Poroma local, Fiebik Kilip Simon donated oxygen concentrators, beds, delivery bed, patient monitors, vital monitors, nebulizer and other vital medical equipment required for the outpatient.

The Southern Highlands Provincial Government also funded the construction of the outpatient. Installation of all medical equipment is ongoing and the outpatient will be in full operation once commissioned.